Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ranbir Kapoor Says He’s Not Been Offered Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic, Confirms Kishore Kumar’s Biopic

Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Says He’s Not Been Offered Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic, Confirms Kishore Kumar’s Biopic

At an event for his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor talked about starring in biopics of Sourav Ganguly and Kishore Kumar.

Sourav Ganguly and Ranbir Kapoor
Sourav Ganguly and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 2:07 pm

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While Ranbir had earlier featured in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’, there have been reports of him being offered a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly. 

During a recent promotional event in Kolkata, Ranbir was asked if he is doing the biopic on Ganguly, to which he said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.”

Nonetheless, Ranbir did confirm that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. He shared, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.”

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor On His Award Win For ‘Brahmastra’: Aisi Bhi Koi Acting Performance Nahi Thi

Ranbir Kapoor: The Moment Raha Was Born, It Opened A Different Emotion

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Win Big; 'The Kashmir Files' Emerges As Best Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Meanwhile, during his stay in Kolkata, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly also played cricket at the famous Eden Gardens. Several pictures of them from the field were shared online. The text on their T-shirts read ‘Ranbir’s Makkar XI’ and ‘Dada’s Jhooti XI’, respectively.

Ranbir’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is helmed by Luv Ranjan, and it will release in theatres on March 8.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Sourav Ganguly Kishore Kumar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure