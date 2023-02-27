Ranbir Kapoor Says He’s Not Been Offered Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic, Confirms Kishore Kumar’s Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While Ranbir had earlier featured in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’, there have been reports of him being offered a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

During a recent promotional event in Kolkata, Ranbir was asked if he is doing the biopic on Ganguly, to which he said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.”

Nonetheless, Ranbir did confirm that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. He shared, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, during his stay in Kolkata, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly also played cricket at the famous Eden Gardens. Several pictures of them from the field were shared online. The text on their T-shirts read ‘Ranbir’s Makkar XI’ and ‘Dada’s Jhooti XI’, respectively.

Ranbir’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is helmed by Luv Ranjan, and it will release in theatres on March 8.