Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor On His Award Win For ‘Brahmastra’: Aisi Bhi Koi Acting Performance Nahi Thi

Ranbir Kapoor On His Award Win For 'Brahmastra': Aisi Bhi Koi Acting Performance Nahi Thi

Ranbir Kapoor said that while he was grateful for the award, he feels he did not fully deserve the honour.

Ranvir Kapoor in Brahmastra poster.
Ranvir Kapoor in Brahmastra poster.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 2:02 pm

Ranbir Kapoor was recently honoured with a Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Brahmastra’. The actor recently mentioned that while he was grateful for the award, he did not think he “fully deserved” the honour

During the promotions of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, the actor said that he is happy to know that Alia Bhatt won the award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. He said, “I am very grateful for the honour. I don’t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Voh bahut badi kuch acting performance nahi thi (It wasn’t some great acting performance).”

Ranbir played Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji film, and the second part of the franchise might release in December 2025. He, however, added that wife, actor Alia Bhatt, completely deserved the win for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

He further talked about his favourite three performances from the last couple of years, and revealed it were Allu Arjun’s work in ‘Pushpa’, Alia’s work in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’.

He was also asked about the mediocre box office performance of various Hindi films in 2022 and he said, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi? (What are you saying? Have you not seen Pathaan’s collection)?” 

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra
