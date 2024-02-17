Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding

Four days ahead of their wedding in picturesque Goa, star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen at the Siddhivinayak temple.

IANS
IANS

February 17, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani At Siddhivinayak Temple Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Four days ahead of their wedding in picturesque Goa, star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen at the Siddhivinayak temple.

The two went to seek blessings ahead of their wedding, which is set to take place on February 21.

In a clip shared by paparazzi Pallav Paliwal, Rakul was seen dressed in a powder pink floor-sweeping anarkali dress with silver borders. Jackky chose a mint coloured kurta paired with black pants.

On Friday, Rakul shared a slew of pictures of herself before she joined her family-to-be for pre-wedding celebrations. She wore an all green Indian wear and captioned: “Main koi aisa geet gaun?”

Advertisement

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. The three-day affair starting on February 19, and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives.

According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement