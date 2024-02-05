Ahead of their wedding this month, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are enjoying their bachelor life with their friends and family. The couple is currently holidaying in Thailand. It was recently, Rakul and Jackky left for their bachelor vacation. The pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media.
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot this month as per reports. Ahead of their wedding, the couple has gone for a trip with their friends and family in Thailand.
Rakul and Jackky are set to exchange wedding vows and ahead of it, they are enjoying the best moments of their lives. The are living their lives to the fullest in Thailand. Their friends Pragya Jaiswal, and Lakshmi Manchu, among others have accompanied them to the trip. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are seen exploring the marine life together in the exotic location.
In one of the photos shared by Pragya, it showed the entire group along with the bride and groom-to-be enjoying a yacht ride amidst the picturesque location.
On February 3, Rakul shared a picture from Akhand Path where she was seen covering her head with a shawl.
Rakul and Jackky are yet to announce their wedding date. Reports state that they will have an intimate beach wedding in Goa. It will be a two-day celebration that is scheduled from February 19 to February 21, 2024.
are planning to host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. It is likely to take place after January 22.
However, Etimes quoted a source saying, "There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."
On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' that has Kamal Haasan as the main lead, while Jackky who has turned producer is busy with his upcoming production 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2024.