Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Shah Rukh-Aishwarya To Ranveer-Priyanka, 7 Famous On-Screen Brother-Sister Jodis

India is celebrating the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this Thursday, August 11, The Hindi film industry too has depicted an adorable bond between brother and sister over the years. And guess what? Some of them are highly relatable, like Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Josh’ to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

So, on the much-loved occasion, we bring you 7 on-screen brother-sister jodis from Bollywood:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Josh’

The two actors played the sibling duo of Max and Shirley in the romantic action film ‘Josh’, which was directed by Mansoor Khan. Their onscreen depiction of the brother-sister bond was highly appreciated. Interestingly, in the same year of 2000, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya also played each other’s love interest in the Aditya Chopra-directed ‘Mohabbatein’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Josh’ Google

2. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do'

As Ayesha and Kabir in Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, the two stars love-hate relationship of siblings with finesse. Just like SRK and Aishwarya, in the year 2015, Priyanka earlier played Ranveer's first wife in the ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

3. Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

Apart from showcasing late athlete Milkha Singh's sporting achievements, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed biopic also focused on the personal life of The Flying Sikh. And the most important relationship in his life was with his sister Isri Kaur. To say the least, you cannot miss Farhan Akhtar as Milkha's poignant scenes with his sister, played by Divya Dutta.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Karishma Kapoor in ‘Fiza’

Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were seen as sister and brother in the Khalid Mohamed directorial. The titular character ‘Fiza’, played by Karisma, is seen fighting all odds to bring back her brother Amaan from the dark world of terror.

5. Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar in ‘Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na’

One of the most loved sibling duo on the list, Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar's sibling relationship as Aditi and Amit still resonates with most of us. The Abbas Tyrewala's 2008 coming-of-age romantic comedy with A. R. Rahman's beautiful soundtrack is certainly the best film to portray this relationship beautifully.

Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Sarabjit’ Google

6. Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’

In the 1971 classic Hare Ram Hare Krishna, Dev Anand’s Prashant Jaiswal fights against all odds to find his sister, Janice aka Jasbir Jaiswal, played by Zeenat Aman, after she has joined a group of hippies. The classic Raksha Bandhan song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ is part of this Dev Anand directorial.

7. Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Sarabjit’

In this heart-wrenching story of an Indian woman who tries her best to release her brother from jail after he mistakenly crosses the Indian border to Pakistan, Aishwarya Rai was seen as Kaur who fights to protect her brother Sarabjit (played by Randeep Hooda).

So, which Bollywood bhai-behen jodi you can relate to the most?