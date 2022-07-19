Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Rajveer Singh To Play Lead In The TV Show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Actor Rajveer Singh elaborates on the role that he is playing in the upcoming show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 2:42 pm

'Qurbaan Hua' fame Rajveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role of Arjun in the upcoming show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.' The daily soap is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete, and Arjun motivates her to pursue her dream.

Singh says: "I am excited to be a part of 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.' My character Arjun is quite likable and views the world with rose-tinted glasses. He is very helpful and generous, and you will get to see a great deal of myself in the character as I try to understand him."

The 35-year-old actor is best known for his role in 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?'. He says that the audience will relate to every character in the show.

"The story is captivating, and viewers will be able to empathize well with all the characters. As a producer, Mukta Dhond is widely regarded as one of the best, and I have been in awe of her work. It is absolutely amazing to work with her on this show, and I am counting down to the show's launch and looking forward to the viewers' response," he concludes.

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is all set to start on August 8 on Star Plus.

[With Inputs from IANS]

