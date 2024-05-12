Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Remembers 'Maa' With Pictures On Mother’s Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his recently released theatrical film ‘Srikanth’, shared a heartwarming wish on Mother’s Day.

Instagram
Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Sunday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared two pictures, one of his mother, Kamlesh Yadav, and the other with his wife, Patralekhaa’s mom, Papri Paul.

Rajkummars Story
Rajkummar's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor shared the pictures with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day Maa."

The second picture is from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh.

Rajkummars Story
Rajkummar's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rajkummar’s mom, Kamlesh Yadav, passed away in 2016 when he was shooting for the critically acclaimed film ‘Newton’ in which he played the titular role of a polling officer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has three films in the pipeline, including ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, ‘Stree 2', and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

