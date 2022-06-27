Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/Rkay' Hits Theatre Screens On July 22

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor's upcoming film 'RK/Rkay' starring Mallika Sherawat and Kubbra Sait is all set to release on July 22.



The film tells the tale of an anxious director (RK) who has finished shooting his new film, but things are not looking very bright at the edit table. He has an impending sense of doom.



As luck would have it, his worst nightmare comes true when he gets a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film jumped out of the screen, wresting control of the movie's plot.



The comedy film has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River To River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival.



Talking about the film, Rajat said: "'RK/Rkay' is an idea that had been with me for the last 10 years almost. Slowly it evolved to find its present form. It's a mad film...and I mean that in the best possible meaning of mad. It is unconventional, it is wacky and fun and has a distinct taste. Can't wait to share this with our audience.."



The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.



Nflicks Pvt Ltd (Nitin Kumar and Satyavrrat Gaud) presents a Mithya Talkies and Priyanshi Films production 'RK/Rkay' written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

