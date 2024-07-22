Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has rejected the reports that he was arrested by authorities in Dubai.
As per Pakistani media Geo News, it was reported that the world renowned singer was detained at Dubai Airport over a defamation complaint filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed.
However, taking to Twitter, the singer has rejected this report and called it "fake news".
Based on a statement released from the singer's Twitter account, he's urged his fans to not pay attention to fake news.
The singer however has rejected all claims and called out the Pakistani media house for fake news.
As per the Geo News Report, Khan was in Dubai for a musical collaboration. when he was detained at the immigration centre and taken into police custody for questioning.
As per the report by Geo News, Rahat's former manager had filed a case against the singer months after Rahat had dismissed him from his managerial role after a dispute between the two.
Sources further told Geo News that both Rahat and Ahmed have filed defamation cases against each other.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited...