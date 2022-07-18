Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

R Madhavan Is A Proud Father As Son Vedaant Breaks Record In Swimming

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming.

R Madhavan With Son Vedaant
R Madhavan With Son Vedaant Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 6:35 pm

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming, much to the delight of his father. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said, "With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant Madhavan breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet."

He also posted a link to the live transmission of the aquatic meet and said, "48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 (Final). Vedaant at the 1500m Junior National finals. Live now. Please watch."

He also wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken."

Related stories

R Madhavan-Starrer ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’ To Release In Theatres In September

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Gets Rajinikanth's Thumbs Up

This isn't the first time Vedaant Madhavan is winning medals in swimming. Earlier this year, the youngster did the country proud by winning a gold and a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore. Before that in March last year, Vedaant Madhavan had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment R Madhavan Vedaant Madhavan Father-son National Record Swimming National Aquatic Championships R. Madhavan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'