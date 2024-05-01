Art & Entertainment

'Queen Of Tears' Director Heaps Praise On Kim Soo-hyun And Kim Ji-won, Lauds Their Chemistry

All episodes of 'Queen of Tears' are now available to stream on Netflix.

‘Queen of Tears’ wrapped up with an unprecedented viewership of 24.850% ratings, the highest in tvN’s history. In a recent post-series interview, the director of the romantic-drama, Jang Young-woo, delved into the intricate process of drama production, unveiling captivating behind-the-scenes anecdotes. He also lauded the dedicated actors who collaborated with him to bring the project to life.

He emphasized the exceptional collaboration among the writers, director, and the star-studded cast, underscoring the mutual dependence and enjoyment throughout the filming process. Recognizing the collective effort put forth, he expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the production process as well as to the audience for their unwavering support and love.

When asked about the show’s popularity, he said, as quoted by newsen, “Thanks to the writer’s interesting and meaningful story as well as the actors’ excellent acting. We really enjoyed the filming and relied on each other a lot. I think this combination of the writer, director and actors is amazing. Everyone worked hard together and I respected the writer and the actors even more after this project. I also want to sincerely thank the viewers who loved our drama.”

Additionally, he hailed the show’s lead stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, and lauded their chemistry. “In terms of acting, both actors received a perfect score of 100, and they were truly excellent actors in terms of their attitude and personality towards other actors and staff. In particular, they showed chemistry like a married couple, relying on and complementing each other despite their differences. It was heart-breaking and touching to see them wait and listen when the other person was having a hard time,” he further stated.

Post the conclusion of the show’s original run, the makers have decided to release two special episodes, which will stream on May 4 and 5. All the episodes of the show are available to watch on Netflix.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

