Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Purab Kohli Reveals His Reason Behind Doing 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'

Actor Purab Kohli says that the major reason behind doing the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is its director Rohan Sippy.

Purab Kohli
Purab Kohli Instagram/@purab_kohli

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 4:37 pm

Actor Purab Kohli says that the major reason behind doing the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is its director Rohan Sippy.

The third installment of Criminal Justice has Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

"This is actually the second time I got approached for Criminal Justice. They wanted me in the second season too but I couldn't be a part as I was filming for a different project and there were date clashes. But I am so glad that I got a second chance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Extremely happy to be a part of season 3," said the star.



Purabh also added how working with the season's director, Rohan Sippy had always been on his list.

"Rohan and I wanted to work for a very long time. A major reason behind accepting this role was him," the star added.

The award-winning show 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

It will air on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Purab Kohli Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Pankaj Tripathi Rohan Sippy Shweta Basu Prasad Swastika Mukherjee Aditya Gupta Deshna Dugad Gaurav Gera
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats