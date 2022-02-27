Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Hip Hip Hurray' Duo Rushad Rana And Purab Kohli To Reunite On Screen

They were last seen in 2013 movie 'Gangoobai' and are now reuniting on screen after eight ears. They played the role of Mazhar (Purab Kohli) and Raghav (Rushad Rana) in 'Hip Hip Hurray'.

'Hip Hip Hurray' Duo Rushad Rana And Purab Kohli To Reunite On Screen
Purab Kohli and Rushad Rana To Be Seen In A Web Series Soon Instagram - @ ranarushad

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 5:41 pm

Indian Television actors Rushad Rana and Purab Kohli are set to be back together on the screen after a long time.

Rana is currently seen in 'Anupama' and 'Kumkum Bhagyavidhata'. They will seen in a yet-to-be announced web series.

Related stories

Shefali Shah: I Don’t Think I Would Go Back To Television Because I Don’t Enjoy That Kind Of Work

Purab Kohli: I Never Thought I Could Be A Part Of Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Matrix' Franchise

Pratik Gandhi: Television And Mainstream Films Typecast Gujarati’s Most Of The Time

Both actors began their careers with 'Hip Hip Hurray' when they were in their late teens, and the show quickly became famous among the yougsters.

Still From 'Hip Hip Hurray'Still From 'Hip Hip Hurray'

Rana tell us, “Purab and I have wanted to work together ever since we worked together in 'Gangoobai' in the year 2013, the times we spent were mostly talking about how we have grown as a person in personal life.”

Rana recollects how he and Kohli used to have fun times at the set.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rushad Rana (@ranarushad)

He adds, “Purab and I, both expressed to each other that how we wanted to work again together on something soon. But that discussion was around 2016and thanks to the universe we got a great series to be back on screen after years.”

The details of the series are strictly under wraps and an announcement is expected soon.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Purab Kohli Rushand Rana Hip Hip Hurray Indian Television Actors Indian Television Show Actors Reunion Gangoobai Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes