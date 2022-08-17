Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Pankaj Tripathi: Acting Gives Me Satisfaction, Getting Success For That Is A Bonus

The trailer of the upcoming season of 'Criminal Justice' shows Pankaj Tripathi returning as Madhav Mishra with his wit, strategies, and the pursuit of truth.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi
Actor Pankaj Tripathi ( His Agency)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:24 am

Pankaj Tripathi is a busy man with multiple projects that are ready for release including the third season of the OTT series 'Criminal Justice’, ‘OMG 2’,  and ‘ Gulkanda Tales’.  For someone, who did supporting roles before getting prominence with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Ganga of Wasseypur’ in 2012, is an OTT star of the current time thanks to his other successful shows including ‘ Mirzapur’ and ‘Sacred Games'.

When asked if the 47-year-old enjoys the likes and engagements that come with OTT streaming or does box office results charm him, he told the writer, “I just do my acting and nothing else thrills me or charms me. Acting gives me immense satisfaction and after that, if the films work out either on OTT platforms or theatres then that is a bonus.”

He also says that if it doesn't work out, that also gives him satisfaction. “ That doesn’t matter too because I know I did my work with full honesty and one should not compromise with that,” he said.

The trailer of the upcoming season of 'Criminal Justice' shows Pankaj Tripathi returning as Madhav Mishra with his wit, strategies, and the pursuit of truth. “Jeet aapki ya meri nahi, Nyay ki honi chahiye,” he says in the teaser.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChEpirTouVp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The show debuted on OTT in 2019 and has registered success with both two seasons. This time, Tripathi will be presented with one of the toughest cases of his career as he has a face-off with Assistant Public Prosecutor, Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

Commenting on why the show is different for him as an actor, Tripathi said: "As an actor, I have always wanted to be part of different kinds of stories. With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in the 'Criminal Justice' series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients."

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and is directed by Rohan Sippy.

Talking about the challenges with the third season, the actor said, “Criminal Justice 3 is about Juvenile Justice and Juvenile means underage, which means the family is involved, a society is involved and that’s why this season is tough and challenging.”

He says that for the writing team, it was tougher. “We actors get ready scripts and we just need to perform but when it comes to writing, one needs to ensure sensitivity because we are dealing with a child and that’s why it was challenging. It’s a very gripping and intense courtroom drama.”

