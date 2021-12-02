Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Showrunner Rohan Sippy: 'Aranyak' A Combination Of Intrigue, Drama And Emotions

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy says that his upcoming Netflix web series 'Aranyak' a blend of drama, intrigue and emotions. 'Aranyak' . The Mystery thriller is all set to stream Netflix on the 10th of December.

Rohan Sippy on 'Aranyak'

2021-12-02T23:27:08+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 11:27 pm

Upcoming web series  'Aranyak', which marks the digital debut of actress Raveena Tandon, is a combination of intrigue, drama and emotions that will keep viewers hooked to the small town-set story, says showrunner Rohan Sippy.

The upcoming series, also starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain and Meghna Malik, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 10.

The story takes place in a small, misty town where a foreigner disappears, setting in motion a turn of events for a cop on the verge of taking a sabbatical.

 "It's set in a sleepy town called Sirona, a fictional town that we've created, and it's nestled in one of the most beautiful parts of the world, in the Himalayas. And over here, a horrible crime takes place.

"The body of a young girl is discovered, a tourist. And that sends shockwaves through it. And you have this cop,who's just on the verge of taking a sabbatical and then mayhem ensues. It is a combination of intrigue, drama and emotions , and that is what will keep people hooked to the whodunit and crime elements of the show," Sippy said in a statement.

Director Vinay Waikul said the story offers the journey of two individuals, who come with very different approaches, but same set of values.

"It's a journey of these two who’s professional lives are entangled with their personal lives and how that affects their equation with each other. Set amidst an incident after which nothing remains the same," he said. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

