Amazon Prime Video Announces New Slate Of K-Dramas

Tapping into the growing popularity of South Korean content, Amazon Prime Video India on Friday announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate by bringing 14 shows this festive season.

K-Dramas On Amazon Prime Video
K-Dramas On Amazon Prime Video Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 5:28 pm

The K-drama series are in collaboration with CJ ENM and SLL, and feature diverse genres including romance, mystery, suspense thriller, slice-of-life drama and more.

Some of the popular shows launching on the service include suspense melodrama "Flower of Evil", starring Lee Jun-gi and Moon Chae-won, crime mystery "Stranger", and "The One and Only" featuring Ahn Eun-Jin, Ko Doo-sim, and Park Soo-Young.

Thriller "Beyond Evil", which narrates the story of two fearless men who are willing to go through extreme lengths in their pursuit of a returning serial killer, is also part of the slate along with "Sky Castle", a satirical drama starring Jung-ah Yum, Tae-ran Lee, and Yun Se-ah, and "Artificial City", which deals with greed and power.

In the romance, comedy, and relationship drama category, there are shows such as "My ID is Gangnam Beauty", "Prison Playbook","Search WWW", "Reply 1988", and "Reply 1994", historical drama fiction "The Crowned Clown", fantasy drama "Signal", and "He is Psychometric".

These popular shows started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.

