Art & Entertainment

Prakash Raj Addresses Rumours Of Joining BJP

On Thursday, there was a tweet on social media that stated that Prakash 'is all set to join the BJP at 3pm today'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Prakash Raj Photo: Instagram
info_icon

There have been reports of actor Prakash Raj joining Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He has put all the speculations to rest on Thursday. Today, there was a tweet on social media that stated that Prakash 'is all set to join the BJP at 3pm today'.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the 'Singham' actor wrote, '"I guess they tried (laughing emojis); must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me (squinting face with tongue out emoji)... what do you think friends...just asking." He tweeted at 2:56 pm.

Advertisement

In January this year at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), Prakash, who is a critic of the current government, said that 'three political parties' approached him to be their candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections not for his ideology, but because he is a critic of the ruling government. The actor said that he doesn't want to get into the trap.

He said, "Now, elections are coming, three political parties are behind me. I have switched off the phone... because I don't want to get into the trap. They are not coming for the people, for my ideology, they say because 'I am a 'Modi basher', you are a good candidate'''.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in 2019, the National award-winning actor had contested as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central in general elections. But he lost it.

The 59-year-old actor has not only worked in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films but also in the Hindi film industry. Apart from 'Singham', he appeared in movies like 'Khakee', 'Wanted', 'Dabangg 2', 'Mumbai Mirror' and 'Policegiri' among others. He will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Devara'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony