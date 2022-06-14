Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Pixar's Animated Film 'Lightyear' Banned In The United Arab Emirates

Pixar's 'Lightyear' focuses on the character Buzz Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans from the 'Toy Story' franchise. It will release in theatres on June 17.

A Still From The Trailer YouTube/@pixar

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 7:20 pm

The United Arab Emirates on Monday (June 13) banned the upcoming Pixar animated film ‘Lightyear’ from showing in movie theatres amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters. 

The country announced through its Media Regulatory Office of the country's Ministry of Youth and Culture that the film would not be opening in the country this Thursday. 

The film “is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country's media content standards,” the office said in a tweet. “The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

The office did not elaborate on the tweet and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press. The tweet included an image of the film's poster, with the profile image of its main character Buzz Lightyear with a “no” symbol over it in red. Movie theatres in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, had already advertised showtimes for the film.

The movie, with actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the ‘Toy Story’ films, reportedly includes a character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba kissing another woman with whom she's in a relationship. 

The UAE, like much of the wider middle east, is a Muslim-led nation that criminalizes same-sex relationships. The U.S. State Department warns that Islamic, or Shariah, law can include the death penalty for same-sex conduct, while Dubai can levy a 10-year prison sentence and Abu Dhabi allows for up to 14 years.

However, such prosecutions are rarely reported and LGBTQ individuals do live in the skyscraper-studded city-state of Dubai, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates. 

The $200 million ‘Lightyear’ is expected to be a major draw for Disney, with analysts estimating it could gross over $100 million in its first weekend. It is releasing in theatres on June 17. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

