Pete Davidson All Set To Play Himself In Upcoming Comedy Series

The series is tentatively titled 'Bupkis' and Pete Davidson will write it along with his frequent collaborator David Sirus and Judah Miller.

Comedian Pete Davidson Instagram

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 2:04 pm

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is set to portray a fictionalised version of himself in an upcoming comedy series. According to Deadline, the show is produced by 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television.

The series is tentatively titled 'Bupkis' and Davidson will write it along with his frequent collaborator David Sirus and Judah Miller.

Said to be in the same vein as Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm", 'Bupkis' is described as a raw, unflinching and fictionalised version of Pete Davidson’s real life.

It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Davidson's eyes.

Davidson, Sirus and Miller will serve as executive producers along with Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

The actor is currently on leave from 'Saturday Night Live' to film Miramax’s horror thriller 'The Home'.

He also stars in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', which is set to have its world premiere at the South By SouthWest Festival, as well as 'Good Mourning with a U' with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and 'Meet Cute', co-starring Kaley Cuoco.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pete Davidson Comedian Comedy Stand-up Comedian Actor/Actress Hollywood Hollywood Actor Film Actor Film Industry India Los Angeles
