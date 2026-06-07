Patrick Godfrey Dies At 93: Ever After And Les Misérables Star Remembered

Patrick Godfrey passed away aged 93 after a distinguished career.
Ever After and Les Misérables star worked across seven decades.
Veteran British actor leaves behind an extensive film and television legacy.
Patrick Godfrey, the veteran British actor whose career stretched across nearly seven decades, has died at the age of 93. Best known to modern audiences for his memorable performances in Ever After: A Cinderella Story and Les Misérables, Godfrey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, according to a statement released by his talent agency.
The news has prompted tributes from colleagues and admirers who remembered him as one of Britain's most dependable character actors. Throughout his long career, he moved effortlessly between theatre, television and film, building a body of work that earned widespread respect within the industry.
Patrick Godfrey's Career Spanned Nearly 70 Years
Born in London in 1933, Godfrey began his professional journey in 1956 when he joined the BBC Radio Drama Company. Over the following decades, he became a familiar face on British screens, appearing in numerous television productions and acclaimed films.
His most recognisable role for international audiences came in 1998 when he portrayed Leonardo da Vinci in Ever After: A Cinderella Story alongside Drew Barrymore. He later appeared in The Count of Monte Cristo, Oliver Twist and the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables.
Tributes Pour In For Ever After Actor
In its statement, it was said by Godfrey's agency that he had been "an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual" whose loss would be deeply felt by those who knew him.
Playwright Bill Rosenfield also paid tribute, describing Godfrey as the embodiment of a true working actor. It was noted by Rosenfield that the actor's career had spanned almost 70 years and served as an example of dedication to the craft.
Beyond film, Godfrey built an impressive television résumé that included appearances in Doctor Who, Casualty, Doc Martin, and Nicholas Nickleby. His ability to bring depth and warmth to every role made him a beloved presence on screen.
Godfrey is survived by his wife, actress Amanda Walker, and their two children. His death was confirmed on June 5, bringing an end to one of British acting's longest and most respected careers.