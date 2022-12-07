Paresh Rawal Summoned By Kolkata Police For His ‘Fish' Remark For Bengalis

Actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by the Kolkata Police for his “cook fish for Bengalis” remark. He has been asked to present himself at the Taltala Police Station on December 12 over the matter. This new development comes after CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim lodged a police complaint against his remark, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal had apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people through his words after receiving backlash on the internet. In a tweet, he clarified, "Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise (folded hands emoji)."

The controversy started when Paresh Rawal, during campaign speech in Gujarat, said, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?", reports PTI.

Paresh Rawal was last in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', a film directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The movie was veteran actor Rishi Kapoor' posthumous appearance, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar and Taaruk Raina among others.

The actor will be next starring in the upcoming action-drama film 'Shehzada' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. He is also a part of 'Dream Girl 2', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Paresh Rawal was recently at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which took place in Goa.