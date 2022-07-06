Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Parambrata Chatterjee's Two Bengali Films Get Noticed At London Indian Film Festival

Bengali actor-turned-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee, who attracted attention recently with his role in the web series 'Aranyak', is chuffed about the appreciation he got for two of his works from a global audience at the recently concluded London Indian Film Festival.

Parambrata Chatterjee in London Indian Film Festival
Parambrata Chatterjee in London Indian Film Festival IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:22 am

Bengali actor-turned-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee, who attracted attention recently with his role in the web series 'Aranyak', is chuffed about the appreciation he got for two of his works from a global audience at the recently concluded London Indian Film Festival.

Parambrata, who is a prominent name in the Bengali film industry, has also appeared in Hindi-language films and web series such as 'Pari', 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi', 'Black Widows', 'Aranyak' and 'Mithya'.

At the festival, his film 'Ghore Pherar Gaan' premiered on July 2. The film is directed by Aritra Sen and it is the first time that Parambrata is paired opposite Ishaa Saha. The film also features Gourab Chattopadhyay and Anasua Majumder.

Another film, titled 'Abhijaan', a biopic based on the life of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, also had a private commercial screening on July 3 at the festival.

Directed by Parambrata, the film stars the late legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Paoli Dam and Basabdatta. The film was released in April on the occasion of the Bengali New Year.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Parambrata Chatterjee Aranyak Ghore Pherar Gaan London Indian Film Festival Abhijaan Soumitra Chatterjee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government