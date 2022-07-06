Parambrata Chatterjee's Two Bengali Films Get Noticed At London Indian Film Festival

Bengali actor-turned-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee, who attracted attention recently with his role in the web series 'Aranyak', is chuffed about the appreciation he got for two of his works from a global audience at the recently concluded London Indian Film Festival.



Parambrata, who is a prominent name in the Bengali film industry, has also appeared in Hindi-language films and web series such as 'Pari', 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi', 'Black Widows', 'Aranyak' and 'Mithya'.



At the festival, his film 'Ghore Pherar Gaan' premiered on July 2. The film is directed by Aritra Sen and it is the first time that Parambrata is paired opposite Ishaa Saha. The film also features Gourab Chattopadhyay and Anasua Majumder.



Another film, titled 'Abhijaan', a biopic based on the life of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, also had a private commercial screening on July 3 at the festival.



Directed by Parambrata, the film stars the late legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Paoli Dam and Basabdatta. The film was released in April on the occasion of the Bengali New Year.

[With Inputs From IANS]