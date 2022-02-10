Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Parambrata Chatterjee Excited About More Work On OTT

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who made his debut in Hindi-language projects in 2011 with 'Kahaani', is excited about his future projects on OTT platforms.

Parambrata Chatterjee will be seen in the web series 'Mithya'.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:24 pm

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who is a big name in the Bengali entertainment industry, is happy about the increased number of Hindi-language titles, he is slowly becoming a part of ever since he made his debut with the 2011 crime-thriller film 'Kahaani'. The 41-year-old actor, was seen as a Police Officer, in the Netflix's whodunnit crime-thriller series 'Aranyak', opposite Raveena Tandon, and will now be seen in the psychological thriller, 'Mithya', on Zee 5.

"OTT has blurred the boundaries between regional and national. I have done some Hindi work in the past but in the last two years the kind of national recognition that I’ve got through OTT, especially now with 'Aranyak', is making a lot of actors and directors from the so-called regional cinema showcase their work at the national level. So, that had already been happening and with major Hindi projects on the OTT platform, of course, my reach has become wider," says Chatterjee.

Chatterjee feels, that while his workload hasn't increased, it has helped him reach out to a larger audience, thanks to the OTT platforms.

"It hasn’t changed anything for me but before all this, there was 8o percent of Bengali work and 20 percent of Hindi work and now it is 60 percent of Bengali work and 40 percent Hindi work which is great because every individual and every artist dreams of showcasing their talent to more and more people out there," he says, that playing a variety of roles, has also helped makers not stereotype him as an actor.

"Yes, the kind of offers have also started changing, there is more bankability, more credibility that I see, that people attach nowadays with me which is also very very rewarding. So, I am looking forward to another success with Mithya," he says.

A 6-part series, 'Mithya', directed by Rohan Sippy marks Avantika Dassani’s debut and also stars Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

“Thrillers are the flavour of the season, but Mithya is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience’s verdict," Chatterjee had said.

Parambrata Chatterjee
