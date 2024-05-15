Art & Entertainment

Padma Lakshmi Opens Up On Raising Teenage Daughter: 'I'm Strict About Some Things'

India-born supermodel, TV host, producer, cookbook author and actor Padma Lakshmi spoke about being a mother to teenage daughter Krishna, and confessed that she is strict about certain things.

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi with Krishna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It’s on social media where Padma has been easing her 14-year-old daughter Krisha into the public spotlight.

"I think any parent will be able to identify with what we're doing," Padma told people.com at the Gold Gala.

"It wasn't some conscious thing. We were just sitting on the couch talking like, 'Oh that's funny. This is funny. And so I just said, 'Let's tape it,' and we just chopped it up. It's just an experiment. It's fun to watch your children grow and become who they're going to be," she said.

She said that she is sometimes surprised by Krishna's candid answers.

"She has so many opinions… I don't think she's unlike most teenagers; she may be a little more precocious, perhaps."

Padma said that while Krishna makes appearances on her social media account, her daughter doesn't have one of her own.

"She's not on social media, at least that I know of, otherwise she'll be in trouble," she said.

"I'm strict about some things and I'm not that strict about other things that I probably should be stricter about like bedtime (as) she's 14," Lakshmi admitted.

"But I was very strict about making sure she ate a very good diet the first four, five years of her life, and I will not abide by her being disrespectful to adults."

"She's not (disrespectful), but that's where our Asian culture shows itself — respecting our traditions like taking your shoes off before you come in the house, and calling elders uncle and auntie."

