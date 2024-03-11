Art & Entertainment

Oscars 2024: Lance Reddick, Terence Davies, And Many More Left Out From The In Memoriam Segment

At the In Memoriam segment during the Oscars 2024, several personalities were omitted from the main segment. Fans were quick to notice these omissions.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Lance Reddick, Terence Davies Photo: Facebook
The Oscars 2024 saw plenty of heartwarming and iconic moments on the red carpet and the stage. Like every year, the In Memoriam segment was one of the moving moments at the 96th Academy Awards. The segment paid a moving tribute to several stars and musicians from the industry who passed away over the last year. However, fans were quick to point out the celebrities who were omitted from the segment.

At the In Memoriam segment that took place at Oscars 2024, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed an emotional rendition of ‘Con te partirò.’ As they performed, the pictures of the celebrities who passed away appeared on the stage behind them. The segment showed personalities like Matthew Perry, Chita Rivera, Ryan O’Neal, Tina Turner, Michael Gambon, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Richard Lewis, Lee Sun-Kyun, and Carl Weathers.

However, fans were quick to notice that these actors were not included in the segment. The actors are Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, Ray Stevenson, and Burt Young. Not just the actors but screenwriter and producer Norman Lear was also excluded and so was British filmmaker Terence Davies. These personalities were not added to the main segment, but their names were added to the larger list towards the end of the In Memoriam segment.

Fans on social media were quick to notice these omissions and they called out the Academy. They were also critical of the Academy for not giving ample time to these personalities. Every year the Oscars invites controversy by leaving out a few names during the segment. While the list is available on the website of the Oscars, these omissions often leave fans frustrated and disappointed.

In Memoriam

