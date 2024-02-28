Matthew Perry’s Social Media Hacked; Donors To His Foundation Redirected To Suspicious Copycat Website

“We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency. Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media,” said the foundation’s official Instagram account. Fans were asked to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity and also help in nabbing this imposter in whichever way possible. The post further went on to give out the official website which was associated with the foundation, which fans could use for making donations.