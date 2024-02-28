Matthew Perry’s Social Media Hacked; Donors To His Foundation Redirected To Suspicious Copycat Website

Matthew Perry is back in the news after months of his death. Reportedly, the actor’s social media accounts seem to have been hacked. It seems that crypto scammers resorted to fraudulent activities were behind this entire thing. It is being said that these crypto scammers were aiming to exploit Matthew Perry’s charity website.
Things started to come to the fore when The Matthew Perry Foundation’s donation link was apparently redirecting people to a copycat website. It was absolutely suspicious and that’s when authorities were alerted by the foundation.
“We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency. Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media,” said the foundation’s official Instagram account. Fans were asked to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity and also help in nabbing this imposter in whichever way possible. The post further went on to give out the official website which was associated with the foundation, which fans could use for making donations.
The foundation was set up in honour of Matthew Perry and helps to extend the work that he used to do for people suffering from addiction. With this suspicious website trying to defraud people, it is only going to deter people from actually coming out and donating. Hopefully the authorities will catch the people behind this fraud and then actual fans of the actor can once again start to donate properly in order to help extend his life’s work.
Matthew Perry passed away last year, and the entire world was put in a state of gloom. People couldn’t believe that he was no more. The beloved ‘Friends’ actor is being sorely missed every day billions of his fans across the globe.