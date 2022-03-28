Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock; Says 'Keep My Wife's Name Out Of Your F***g Mouth'

The exchange started when Chris Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award.

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock; Says 'Keep My Wife's Name Out Of Your F***g Mouth'
Will Smith and Chris Rock Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:07 am

Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, in a moment at Sunday's gala that soon went viral and left audience wondering if it was scripted or real.

Smith later won the best actor Oscar for his role in biographical drama 'King Richard'.

Related stories

Oscars 2022: Here's Where You Can Watch The Movies Nominated For Best Picture

Oscars 2022: History Of The Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event

The exchange started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for the best documentary feature award.

Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying that she could star in the sequel to 'G.I. Jane', to which she was seen rolling her eyes.

The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving everybody in attendance shocked over the events.

 After receiving the jab from the actor, Rock said, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

Once he reached back to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock, saying, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!".

After Rock announced the winners of the best documentary feature award, Diddy was the next presenter during the ceremony.

The rapper, who appeared to introduce the 50th anniversary celebration to 'The Godfather', addressed the situation by saying, "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like a family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise."

This year’s ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), is being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chris Rock Will Smith Hollywood Hollywood Actor Comedian Oscars Oscars 2022 Celebs Actor/Actress India Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Link Your PAN And Aadhaar By March 31, Or Pay A Fine

Link Your PAN And Aadhaar By March 31, Or Pay A Fine

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup