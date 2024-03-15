Orry Calls Attending Weddings His ‘Primary Source Of Income’: People Are Happy To Pay Me Between Rs 15-30 Lakhs

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is everywhere. He is often seen partying with several Bollywood celebs, and is best friends with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. The social media personality was recently clicked with Rihanna at Anant Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
Now in an interview with Forbes India, Orry revealed the amount of money he earns by attending events, and how he aims to bring 'joy' to people by attending these events. "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income,” Orry said.
Orry further shared that he is asked to attend weddings 'not as a guest but as a friend'. He mentioned, “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events.”
Famous for his 'I am a liver’ line, Orry further talked about his limited edition T-shirts, key chains, bag tags, and stickers, featuring him, and said that they are currently for 'gifting only'.
Lastly, he recalled how during Christmas 2023, he got calls from Delhi and Haryana for the Orry Merch and people 'wanted to order as many as 300 of those hampers for gifting'.