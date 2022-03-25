Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Ordinary Angels: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson To Lead Upcoming Drama Movie

Jon Gunn of 'The Unbreakable Boy' will direct the film from the most recent draft of the script that he wrote with Jon Erwin.

Actors Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson Instagram

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 5:14 pm

Oscar winner Hilary Swank will feature with 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson in the upcoming movie 'Ordinary Angels'. Jon Gunn of 'The Unbreakable Boy' will direct the film from the most recent draft of the script that he wrote with Jon Erwin, reported Deadline.

Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, the film tackles the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

The movie comes from Kingdom Story Company and Hollywood studio Lionsgate will distribute.

kingdom Story Company’s Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin are producing alongside Stampede Ventures’ Jon Berg, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, Stolen Sky Productions’ Dave Matthews and Johnathan Dorfman, and Green Hummingbird Entertainment’s David Beal and Sarah Johnson.

Swank is best known for winning two Oscar trophies for her performances in 'Boys Don’t Cry' (1999) and 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004). 

She most recently starred in Lionsgate detective thriller 'Fatale' and Netflix drama series 'Away'. 

Ritchson currently headlines Amazon’s critically acclaimed series 'Reacher', based on Lee Child’s international bestselling novels. The show has been renewed for a second season after a positive response from the critics and the viewers.

[With Inputs From PTI]

