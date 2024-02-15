Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is popularly known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s 'Mahabharat', has filed a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate of mental harassment and unruly conduct. In his complaint, the actor has also accused his ex-wife of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani.
As per a report in India Today, Nitish wrote a letter to Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra. Bharadwaj, in his complaint alleged that his ex-wife not only harasses him mentally but also does not allow him to meet their daughters. Following the complaint of Nitish Bhardwaj, the Bhopal Police Commissioner has ordered an investigation into the matter. Additional DCP Shalini Dixit has been assigned to investigate the matter.
Mishra said, "We have received a complaint from Nitish Bharadwaj. We are investigating the matter and trying to find out the facts."
For the unaware, Nitish Bharadwaj got married to Smita on March 14, 2009. She is an IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at MP Human Rights Commission.
Nitin and Smita ended their 12 years of marriage by parting ways in 2019. Smita has been staying with their daughters post the separation.
In 2022, in an interview with Bombay Times, Nitish confirmed filing for divorce. He said, “Yes, I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core''.
Nitish also said that he is a firm believer of the institution of marriage, but he has been unlucky. He also said that there are ‘infinite’ reasons behind a broken marriage. The 'Kedarnath' actor also said that children suffer the most when the marriage fails and added that “uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centered thinking'' can be the reason of a failed marriage.
Before his marriage to Smita, Nitish was earlier married to Monisha Patil. They separated in 2005 and have two children - a son and daughter.