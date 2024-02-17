Nishant Malkhani and Nyrra M Banerji have been dating since quite a long time. The two of them have never opened up publicly about their relationship, but they have never denied their relationship also. But now, the two of them have called it quits.
Nishant Malkhani and Nyrra M Banerji have always maintained that they are just good friends. Now, in an interview with Time Of India, Nishant Malkhani clarified that they were considering marriage, but they are better off as friends. In the same interview, he even went ahead to wish her a great life partner. It clearly shows that the two of them have called it quits and moved on in their own lives.
Nyrra M Banerji and Nishant Malkhani first met on the sets of ‘Rakshabandhan’. It was here itself that the reports of their relationship started and soon enough it was everywhere. Not only were fans seeing them on TV, but they were also seeing them together in real-life every now and then. The two of them never said anything about their relationships, and as usual, maintained that they’re just friends.
Nyrra M Banerji was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Nishant Malkhani is currently in ‘Pashmmina’.