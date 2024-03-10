Nimrat Kaur Enjoys Sunny Sunday With ‘Aloo Puri’ And ‘Tapri Ki Chai’

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is currently enjoying herself holidaying at the hill station Patnitop, shared a glimpse of her breakfast.
Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat posted a string of pictures and videos from her travel in Patnitop located, between Ramban Town and Udhampur city in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The actress shared a picture of her plate, which had “aloo puri” and in the background had the scenic beauty of the mountains. Nimrat captioned: “Jai Mata Di let’s do this!!”
The actress seems to be on a road journey as she also shared a clip of the journey. She also made a pit stop at a local tea shop.
Nimrat was seen having a conversation with the tea-seller. She asked him how long he was selling tea, to which he said “50 years".
The actress then shared a glimpse of her “garma garm chai” and even posed for a picture with the tea-seller. Nimrat added the geo tag: “Chul wali chai.”
On the work front, the actress was last seen on screen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', directed by Mikhil Musale.