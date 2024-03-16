New Cinematograph Certification Rules: UA Certification Divided By Age Groups

The central government has made some changes to the existing cinematograph certification rules. This has been done so that there is betterment in the process or film certification. Also, there will be more transparency so that filmmakers can also understand what all have been cut and what all changes have been suggested and why. This will ease the process of doing the film business.
In a statement, the ministry of information & broadcasting (MIB) opened up about making these new rules and regulations. They are trying to streamline and also make the entire process more modern and up to date. They mention that this move will help the digital age as it will be using more emerging technologies and take into account the advancements in the film industry.
Another thing that the new rules will take into account is the greater representation of women in the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and the CBFC Advisory Panels. Now, there will be at least one-third women represented in these boards. There are even talks that they will push for half of the populace in these boards to be women, but for now they're trying to atleast make it one third.
The new rules also emphasise on taking steps to make movies more accessible towards people with disability. Overall moviemaking will end up becoming more inclusive of disabled people.
Above all, the new rules further divide the UA certification. Now it has been divided into categories like UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+. These age wise division will help audiences understand which film is for which age group. Parents too would be able to realise which film they should take their kids to and for which they shouldn't. However, this is just a recommendation.
What do you think of these new rules of film certification? Share your thoughts with us.