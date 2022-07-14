Netizens Find Deepika Padukone's Doppelganger In A Digital Creator

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a lookalike in digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb and social media users can't stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Padukone's doppelganger is identified as a Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She is also popular on Instagram where she has a fan following of 51.2K.

Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb's pictures, where they talked about the two bearing similar features.

A user wrote: "Deepika 2.0". Another said: "At first I thought she was Deepika Padukone." One questioned: "Aren't you Deepika Padukone?"

"Where is Ranveer," a user said.

Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'. She features in listings of the nation's most popular personalities, and Times named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

On the work front, Padukone will be seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Fighter' featuring Hrithik Roshan.

[With Inputs from IANS]