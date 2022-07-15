Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Netflix Sets Global Fan Event 'Tudum' For September 24

Netflix's virtual global fan event will hold five global events in 24 hours on September 24.

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:00 pm

Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced a special event for fans of its original programming where they will be treated with exclusive first looks, never-before-seen footage, and trailers from the platform's returning and upcoming titles.

The free virtual event, set to take place on September 24, is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan-favorite shows, films, and specials from across the globe. 

According to a press release issued by Netflix, five global events will take in a span of 24 hours as part of 'Tudum'.

The event will start with an exciting show out of Korea, which will be followed by a glimpse into Netflix's India content. Titles coming from the US, Europe, Latin America, and Japan will also be introduced at 'Tudum.'

The global fan event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages. There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars of Netflix originals.

[With Inputs from PTI]

