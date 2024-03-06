Navya Naveli Nanda is currently seen hosting the second season of her podcast show ‘What The Hell Navya!’. And for her, her nani and veteran actress, Jaya Bachchan, is the real star of it. Navya shared that as per the feedback received so far, Jaya is being loved by the audience for her filter-free conversations. The podcast features Navya Jaya and Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan.
Speaking on ‘Kiska Brand Bajega season 4’, Navya said, “Nani is unanimously the star of the show. The feedback has been all around her and everyone just loves her. They love how unapologetically vocal she is and she is the main star of What The Hell Navya.” She further revealed that the audience is elated to see the dynamics that three generations of women share on the show.
In fact, Jaya’s love-hate relationship with the paparazzi as well as the viral memes made on the veteran star has been a constant topic of discussion among the three women. When asked about it, the 26-year-old said, “Jaya-ing has become a pop culture phenomenon now. The paps and nani are having fun now. When the cameras are off, they’re sweet to each other and have a little chat. They’re friends now.”
Amidst all this, fans have been curious if her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, will ever make a special appearance on her vodcast. To which, Navya talked about the things that has learnt from the 81-year-old actor, who has “adapted himself across generations.” Navya said, “I can’t think of anybody else who has continued to recreate and reinvent themselves the way he has.”
She even spoke about his commitment to work, and added, “I don’t think anyone will ever be able to reach the level of excellence that he has reached in his life. I have introduced him to a lot of things that young people are into. For instance, music, social media, TV shows etc. He also strongly feels about the causes that I am working for and believes in the message of gender equality, too.”
Navya is a social entrepreneur, and her foundation Project Naveli works towards women’s empowerment, gender equality and social justice. She was last clicked at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, along with her other family members, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta and Aaradhya Bachchan, in Jamnagar.