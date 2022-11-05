Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Naseeruddin Shah To Play Special Role In Saba Azad-Starrer 'Minimum'

'Minimum'
'Minimum' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 2:03 pm

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will be seen essaying a special role in the film 'Minimum'. The film, which also stars Saba Azad, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das and Rumana Molla, is directed by Rumana herself, recently wrapped up its shoot.

Set in Belgium, the film deals with transactional marriage and migration with love, affection and friendship at the core. The film's official synopsis describes it as a story of a newlywed immigrant Fauzia, who lands in a house that isn't hers with her mother-in-law, Rumana, who insidiously keeps her captive.

She finds out that everything she had been told about her husband Ali was a lie and loses all hope until a French tutor, Laurie, is hired to teach her the basics. An atypical friendship is forged, secrets are revealed and Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum.

Brought up in Belgium herself, Rumana, has appeared in the National Award-winning film 'Irada' alongside Naseeruddin Shah.

On being reunited with her veteran co-star, Rumana said: "This film has been a labor of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it. And shooting with Naseer sir was truly a dream come true. I never thought I would get to act with him again, let alone direct him. I feel unbelievably fortunate. His kindness and his generosity are unparalleled. He truly is the greatest."

The film, produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu of Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films, has been shot on location in Belgium, Serbia and India, and is slated for an early 2023 release.

