Mrunal Thakur: Working On 'Sita Ramam' Helped Me Understand A New Language

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is making her debut in south Indian cinema through Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Sita Ramam' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, says that working in the film has helped her to start learning and understanding a new language.





Thakur, who does not know Telugu or Tamil, says it took her four to five days to adapt to the language on the sets.



Says Thakur, "I recall this one incident where the team met in Hyderabad: I come from a Marathi background and Dulquer speaks Malayalam, Hanu sir speaks Telugu and Brinda master speaks Tamil."



"So, we would converse with each other in our languages. And the best part was that despite this, we were able to understand each other. It was really fun. Many times, Hanu Sir would start explaining the scene to me in Telugu and I used to tell him to speak in Hindi or English, but this process is the best thing that has ever happened as it helped me to start learning and understanding a new language," she adds.



Thakur says that after the first four-five days, language was not a problem and that it was all great.



"I told everyone on the set to speak to me only in Telugu so that I would adapt sooner," she says with a grin.



Thakur will soon start dubbing for the film.



Talking about her character Sita in the film, the actress says, "This is the character which everyone will see me play for the first time on the big screen. The character is different, she is hopelessly romantic and falls madly in love with Ram. I am sure this character would remind the audiences of their special someone, especially those who have had an eventful love story. These days people don't write letters to their loved ones but this film will showcase the traditional love story that Sita Mahalaxmi and Ram had for each other."

[With Inputs From IANS]