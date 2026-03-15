Nino Review | Théodore Pellerin Is Utterly Absorbing In Observant Cancer Drama

Nino charts the journey towards acceptance, especially before healing can claim place. There are things he ought to urgently finish. He’s reminded to submit his sperm at the clinic as soon as possible. If he fails, he would never have children. But he’s swept up, drifting and covering up panic and restlessness. There’s dodging and hesitation before committing to the task. When Nino does invest, time digs its blades in. Cinematographer Lucie Baudinaud keeps the affective tissue binding us to the fragility in Nino beneath the calm. Sound too is significant in how Nino’s private self becomes manifest, recurrently. We stay close with Nino through his lowest. The screenplay resists articulating his expectations and disappointments. But we sense how intensely he steers clear of making himself a burden on anyone. He’s reliable without stressing that he too wants some reciprocation. We are constantly failed by others and learn to live with emotional debris. However, Nino puts upfront kindness that may arrive if we choose gentleness again and again. There’s a positivity and resilience it reaffirms amidst frightening doubt, doom and darkness.