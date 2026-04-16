Libertad Vs Rosario Central, Copa Libertadores: Canalla Hand Cabbage Growers Second Straight Defeat

Rosario Central registered their first win of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Club Libertad at Estadio La Huerta, Asuncion, on Wednesday (April 15). Substitute Enzo Copetti scored the all-important goal in the 83rd minute to give the visiting Argentine side all three points. Last week, Canalla were held to a goalless draw by Independiente del Valle of Ecuador at home. Libertad, the 26-time Paraguayan champions, have lost both their matches so far. On match day 1, the Cabbage Growers were humbled 1-3 by Venezuelan rivals Universidad Central in Caracas. After round two, Independiente lead the group standings with four points, on goal difference, followed by Rosario, Universidad (3 points) and Libertad. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the round of 16 of South America's top continental club tournament.

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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Enzo Copetti
Enzo Copetti of Argentina's Rosario Central celebrates at the end of Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Jaminton Campaz
Jaminton Campaz of Argentina's Rosario Central, second left, battles for the ball with Alvaro Campuzano, left, and Thiago Fernandez of Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-
Fans of Argentina's Rosario Central cheer their team during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Enzo Copetti
Enzo Copetti of Argentina's Rosario Central celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Jeremias Ledesma
Goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, makes a save during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Santiago Del Valle
Santiago Del Valle of Paraguay's Libertad, top, is brought down by Emanuel Coronel of Argentina's Rosario Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Alejo Veliz
Alejo Veliz of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, attempts to shoot the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Gonzalo Sandez
Gonzalo Sandez of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, and Estiven Villalba of Paraguay's Libertad vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Coach Jorge Almiron
Coach Jorge Almiron of Argentina's Rosario Central instructs his players during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Club Libertad vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores match-Thiago Fernandez
Thiago Fernandez of Paraguay's Libertad, right, and Enzo Gimenez of Argentina's Rosario Central battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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