Libertad Vs Rosario Central, Copa Libertadores: Canalla Hand Cabbage Growers Second Straight Defeat
Rosario Central registered their first win of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Club Libertad at Estadio La Huerta, Asuncion, on Wednesday (April 15). Substitute Enzo Copetti scored the all-important goal in the 83rd minute to give the visiting Argentine side all three points. Last week, Canalla were held to a goalless draw by Independiente del Valle of Ecuador at home. Libertad, the 26-time Paraguayan champions, have lost both their matches so far. On match day 1, the Cabbage Growers were humbled 1-3 by Venezuelan rivals Universidad Central in Caracas. After round two, Independiente lead the group standings with four points, on goal difference, followed by Rosario, Universidad (3 points) and Libertad. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the round of 16 of South America's top continental club tournament.
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