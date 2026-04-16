In A First, Mumbai Cricket Association Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System - All You Need To Know

The primary objective of this initiative is to support red ball specialists and consistent domestic performers who do not have lucrative IPL or national team contracts

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MCA Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Cricket Association introduces central contract system, starting from next season

  • MCA will only offer contracts to those cricketers who do not have IPL or national deals

  • The contract system has been divided into three categories - Grade A, B and C

The Mumbai Cricket Association has made a landmark decision to implement a central contract system for its domestic cricketers, effective from the 2026-27 season.

This move makes the MCA the first state association in India to provide such structured financial security to its players, similar to the annual retainership model used by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the national team.

The primary objective of this initiative is to support red ball specialists and consistent domestic performers who do not have lucrative IPL or national team contracts.

By offering a guaranteed annual income, the MCA aims to curb the growing trend of young players prioritizing T20 leagues over the traditional domestic grind.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized that this system is designed to empower cricketers with the stability and confidence needed to focus entirely on their game without financial anxiety.

The contract structure is divided into three categories:

Grade A: Players in this top tier will receive between ₹12 lakh and ₹20 lakh per annum.

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Grade B: This middle tier offers remuneration between ₹8 lakh and ₹12 lakh.

Grade C: Emerging or consistent squad members in this bracket will earn ₹8 lakh.

To maintain the integrity of the system and target those who need it most, the MCA has set strict eligibility criteria.

Players who have represented India or been part of an IPL franchise in the past two seasons are ineligible for these contracts.

Furthermore, all contracted players must meet specific fitness standards set by the association and be recommended by the selection committee.

This development follows the MCA’s 2024 decision to match the BCCI's match fees for Ranji Trophy players, effectively doubling their match earnings.

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