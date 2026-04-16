Cruzeiro 1-2 Universidad Catolica, Copa Libertadores: Heartbreak For 'The Greatest In Minas' At Mineirao

Visiting Universidad Catolica defeated two-time champions Cruzeiro in a Group D match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Wednesday (April 15). The Chilean outfit, which lost to Boca Juniors of Argentina 1-2 on match day 1, surprised 'The Greatest in Minas' with the opener in the 30th minute, scored by Justo Giani. The Fox levelled at the hour mark, thanks to Matheus Pereira's penalty. After a protracted play, Jimmy Martinez found the winner with a late goal (90+4'). The victory helped Catolica move second in the group standings, behind Boca, while winless Barcelona SC of Ecuador are fourth. In the opening round, a Matheus Pereira goal helped Cruzeiro beat Barcelona.

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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-1
Players of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrate their side's second goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro scored by teammate Jimmy Martinez during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Clemente Montes
Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica, left, and Matheus Henrique of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Matheus Pereira
Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Chile's Universidad Catolica in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Juan Diaz
Juan Diaz of Chile's Universidad Catolica, left, and Keny Arroyo of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Fabricio Bruno
Fabricio Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, tries to stop Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Justo Giani
Justo Giani of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Wanderson
Wanderson of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, goes with the ball followed by Fernando Zuqui of Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-Cruzeiro
Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro line up for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Chile's Universidad Catolica in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores match-
Players of Chile's Universidad Catolica line up for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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