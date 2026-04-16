Cruzeiro 1-2 Universidad Catolica, Copa Libertadores: Heartbreak For 'The Greatest In Minas' At Mineirao
Visiting Universidad Catolica defeated two-time champions Cruzeiro in a Group D match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Wednesday (April 15). The Chilean outfit, which lost to Boca Juniors of Argentina 1-2 on match day 1, surprised 'The Greatest in Minas' with the opener in the 30th minute, scored by Justo Giani. The Fox levelled at the hour mark, thanks to Matheus Pereira's penalty. After a protracted play, Jimmy Martinez found the winner with a late goal (90+4'). The victory helped Catolica move second in the group standings, behind Boca, while winless Barcelona SC of Ecuador are fourth. In the opening round, a Matheus Pereira goal helped Cruzeiro beat Barcelona.
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