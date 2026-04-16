Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 24 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, center, talk as Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya watches during the toss at the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between their teams in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

1/10 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hands over the ball to Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





2/10 Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen bowls a deliveryduring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





3/10 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





4/10 Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, second right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





5/10 Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





6/10 Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





7/10 Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





8/10 Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





9/10 Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





10/10 Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





