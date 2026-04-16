Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 24 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium

Struggling Mumbai Indians will eye revival against an in-form Punjab Kings at their own backyard. However, they got a big jolt before the match as Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury. Quinton de Kock opens with Ryan Rickelton in Rohit's absence, while the Punjab Kings will try to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their chances of making it into the play-offs.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, center, talk as Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya watches during the toss at the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between their teams in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
1/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hands over the ball to Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen bowls a deliveryduring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, second right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Naman Dhir
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS indian premier league cricket-Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton De Kock Brings Up A 28-Ball Fifty | MI 97/2 (10)

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing In Mumbai Indians’ Clash Against Punjab Kings?

  3. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

  4. In A First, Mumbai Cricket Association Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System - All You Need To Know

  5. MI Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today - Check Predicted XI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 15, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. Outlook Replug: Black Flags And A Southern Uprising: Delimitation Battle Deepens North-South Divide

  4. Bengal Elections 2026: SIR-Panic And Citizenship-Anxiety Unsettle Matua Community In Thakurnagar

  5. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Netanyahu Says Israel And US Share Identical Goals Against Iran

  2. Trump Says Iran War ‘Close to Over’, Signals Possible Fresh Talks in Islamabad

  3. Outlook Explainer: How Recent Israeli Actions Are Fuelling Fears Of A ‘Greater Israel’ Project

  4. How Péter Magyar’s Rise To Power Can Usher In A New Era In Hungary

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships