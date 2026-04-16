Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match 24 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium
Struggling Mumbai Indians will eye revival against an in-form Punjab Kings at their own backyard. However, they got a big jolt before the match as Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury. Quinton de Kock opens with Ryan Rickelton in Rohit's absence, while the Punjab Kings will try to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their chances of making it into the play-offs.
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