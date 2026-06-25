Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty, WNBA: Stewart’s Second-Half Surge Powers Liberty Past Aces

The New York Liberty secured an 87-76 win over the Las Vegas Aces behind a dominant second-half performance from Breanna Stewart, who scored 15 of her 20 points after the break. Sabrina Ionescu recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Jonquel Jones added 14 points as the Liberty improved to 12-6. Han Xu’s third-quarter shooting helped New York turn a seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 67-51 advantage, and despite an Aces rally late in the fourth quarter, Stewart and Ionescu responded with clutch three-pointers to seal the victory. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points, while A’ja Wilson contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Aces fell to 12-5.

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WNBA: Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty
New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier (18) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA: New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart shoots over Las Vegas Aces forward Stephanie Talbot during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA 2026: Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots a layup between Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) and guard Jackie Young during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA 2026: New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, left, and New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier chase after a loose ball during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA Basketball: Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty
New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier, left, and Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith fight for the ball during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco, center, talks to players in a time out during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA basketball game: New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) recovers a loose ball as Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) looks on during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA basketball game: Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray knocks the ball away from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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WNBA basketball game: New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, center, and center Jonquel Jones (35) chase after a rebound during the first half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
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