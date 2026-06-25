Las Vegas Aces Vs New York Liberty, WNBA: Stewart’s Second-Half Surge Powers Liberty Past Aces
The New York Liberty secured an 87-76 win over the Las Vegas Aces behind a dominant second-half performance from Breanna Stewart, who scored 15 of her 20 points after the break. Sabrina Ionescu recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Jonquel Jones added 14 points as the Liberty improved to 12-6. Han Xu’s third-quarter shooting helped New York turn a seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 67-51 advantage, and despite an Aces rally late in the fourth quarter, Stewart and Ionescu responded with clutch three-pointers to seal the victory. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points, while A’ja Wilson contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Aces fell to 12-5.
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