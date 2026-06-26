Tunisia Vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group F Finale From Kansas City Stadium
Tunisia vs Netherlands Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With their tournament fate already sealed, Tunisia’s "Eagles of Carthage" face a final, pride-fueled challenge against the Netherlands' high-flying "Oranje" at Kansas City Stadium, Missouri. Having suffered heavy defeats to Sweden and Japan, Tunisia arrives mathematically eliminated, leaving Hervé Renard’s side to fight solely for dignity in their final Group F appearance. Conversely, the Netherlands sit at the top of the group and arrive in Kansas City with their sights firmly set on the Round of 32. Ronald Koeman’s side, riding a record-breaking 14-match unbeaten streak in group stages, aims to secure the top spot and build momentum for the knockouts. With stars like Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk leading the charge, the Dutch look to overwhelm an overmatched Tunisian defense in this first-ever competitive World Cup meeting. See the best photos from the TUN vs NED football match here:
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