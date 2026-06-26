Paraguay Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Decider Clash From San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium

Paraguay vs Australia Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: A thrilling Group D finale awaits at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as Gustavo Alfaro's Paraguay face Tony Popovic's Australia today (June 25) at 7:00 PM local time. Massive stakes define this blockbuster, with a direct ticket to the Round of 32 on the line. The Socceroos only need a draw to secure qualification, whereas La Albirroja must fight for a win to guarantee progression. Star attacker Julio Enciso will lead the Paraguayan charge against a disciplined Australian system. Simultaneously, a powerhouse group-stage clash will unfold in Los Angeles, where Turkiye take on the co-hosts and already qualified USA. Both matchups promise intense drama. See the best photos from the PAR vs AUS football match here:

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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Prematch AP Photo
Players stand for the national anthem during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Paraguay players warm up ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Paraguay Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan uses her mobile phone ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Paraguay Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Australia fans cheer before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Nishan Velupillay prematch AP Photo
Australia's Nishan Velupillay (23) warms up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie silhouette AP Photo
Australia's Tete Yengi (26), right, warms up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussies Warm Up AP Photo
Australia players warm up during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Paraguay Warm Up AP Photo
Paraguay players warm up during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D fans line up AP Photo
Soccer fans line up outside the stadium before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D aussie fans kangaroo AP Photo
A young Australia fan carries an inflatable kangaroo into the stadium during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Julio Enciso calf AP Photo
Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) warms up ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Paraguay fan waves AP Photo
A Paraguay fan waves a flag before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Flags AP Photo
Players stand for the national anthem during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie XI AP Photo
Australia poses for a team photo during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Paraguay XI AP Photo
Paraguay poses for a team photo during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Gustavo Alfaro Waves AP Photo
Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro waves ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Tony Popovic AP Photo
Australia head coach Tony Popovic stands ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aiden ONeill and Matias Galarza AP Photo
Australia's Aiden O'Neill (13) battles for the ball with Paraguay's Matias Galarza (23) during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Harry Souttar In he Middle AP Photo
Australia's Harry Souttar (19) heads the ball against Paraguay's Matias Galarza (23), Gustavo Velazquez (2), Gustavo Gomez (15) and Gabriel Avalos (21) during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Gabriel Avalos and Harry Souttar AP Photo
Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos (21) and Australia's Harry Souttar (19) react during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Gabriel Avalos injury AP Photo
Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos (21) lays on the pitch after an injury as Australia's Connor Metcalfe (8) stands over during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Paraguay vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Cristian Volpato controls AP Photo
Australia's Cristian Volpato (20) battles for the ball with Paraguay's Matias Galarza (23) during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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