Paraguay Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Decider Clash From San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium
Paraguay vs Australia Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: A thrilling Group D finale awaits at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as Gustavo Alfaro's Paraguay face Tony Popovic's Australia today (June 25) at 7:00 PM local time. Massive stakes define this blockbuster, with a direct ticket to the Round of 32 on the line. The Socceroos only need a draw to secure qualification, whereas La Albirroja must fight for a win to guarantee progression. Star attacker Julio Enciso will lead the Paraguayan charge against a disciplined Australian system. Simultaneously, a powerhouse group-stage clash will unfold in Los Angeles, where Turkiye take on the co-hosts and already qualified USA. Both matchups promise intense drama. See the best photos from the PAR vs AUS football match here:
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