Turkey Vs USA, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Clash From Los Angeles Stadium
Turkiye Vs USA LIVE Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: An intriguing Group D finale takes centre stage at the Los Angeles Stadium as Mauricio Pochettino's co-hosts, the Stars and Stripes, clash with Vincenzo Montella's Turkiye today (June 25) at 7:00 PM local time. The stakes could not be more contrasting for both squads ahead of the tournament knockouts. The USMNT have already secured the top spot and a Round of 32 berth, allowing injury-scared forward Christian Pulisic to clock crucial minutes. Conversely, the 'Our Boys' nickname carries only pride now. Midfield sensation Arda Guler will aim to spark an upset and help the Crescent-Stars shine one last time before exiting North America. Elsewhere in San Francisco, expect absolute chaos in the group's concurrent kick-off, a Paraguay vs Australia clash in a winner-takes-all finale, where a single goal will completely reshape the final standings. It is a dramatic matchday. See the best photos from the TUR vs USA football match here:
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