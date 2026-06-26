Turkey Vs USA, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Clash From Los Angeles Stadium

Turkiye Vs USA LIVE Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: An intriguing Group D finale takes centre stage at the Los Angeles Stadium as Mauricio Pochettino's co-hosts, the Stars and Stripes, clash with Vincenzo Montella's Turkiye today (June 25) at 7:00 PM local time. The stakes could not be more contrasting for both squads ahead of the tournament knockouts. The USMNT have already secured the top spot and a Round of 32 berth, allowing injury-scared forward Christian Pulisic to clock crucial minutes. Conversely, the 'Our Boys' nickname carries only pride now. Midfield sensation Arda Guler will aim to spark an upset and help the Crescent-Stars shine one last time before exiting North America. Elsewhere in San Francisco, expect absolute chaos in the group's concurrent kick-off, a Paraguay vs Australia clash in a winner-takes-all finale, where a single goal will completely reshape the final standings. It is a dramatic matchday. See the best photos from the TUR vs USA football match here:

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Flags AP Photo
The United States and Turkey players walk on the pitch prior to a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
1/20
Turkey Vs USA, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
United States players attend a training session ahead of a FIFA World Cup match against Turkey in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/20
Turkey Vs USA, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino, right, and Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick pose for pictures after exchanging jerseys ahead of a FIFA World Cup match against Turkey at Los Angeles stadium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D fan cheers AP Photo
A fan cheers prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D American fans prematch AP Photo
Fans of United States wait for the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D TUR players arrive AP Photo
Turkey players arrive at the stadium ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Christian Pulisic Poster AP Photo
A fan displays a banner of United States' Christian Pulisic prior to a World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Union Station watch party AP Photo
Fans gather at a watch party in Union Station ahead of kickoff for a World Cup Group D match between the United States and Turkey, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Prematc AP Photo
The United States and Turkey pause on the pitch during opening festivities prior to a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Paris Hilton AP Photo
Paris Hilton smiles on the pitch prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D USA XI AP Photo
United States team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match against Turkey in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Auston Trusty Scores AP Photo
United States' Auston Trusty (6) scores his team's first goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Auston Trusty Scores Angle AP Photo
United States' Auston Trusty scores his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D soccer match against Turkey in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Auston Trusty Goal Celeb AP Photo
United States' Auston Trusty (6) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Turkey during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Arda Guler Scores AP Photo
Arda Guler (8) scores Turkey's against the United States during a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Arda Guler Celeb AP Photo
Turkey's Arda Guler, right, celebrates scoring their first goal against the United States during a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Mark McKenzie and Baris Alper Yilmaz AP Photo
United States' Mark McKenzie (22) and Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz (21) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Giovanni Reyna falls AP Photo
United States' Giovanni Reyna falls as Turkey's Orkun Kokcu looks on during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Mark McKenzie and Salih Ozcan AP Photo
United States' Mark McKenzie (22) and Turkey's Salih Ozcan stare at each other during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Orkun Kokcu Scores AP Photo
Turkey's Orkun Kokcu (6) scores their second goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/20
Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Orkun Kokcu Goal Celeb AP Photo
Turkey's Orkun Kokcu, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against the United States with teammates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories