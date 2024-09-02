'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives

Of course, the stakes are high. There are several vested interests at play, as the series promptly establishes. But the manner in which the screenplay stitches the larger geopolitics, major events preceding the hijack, is dull and frustrating. At times, a dispassionate voiceover hijacks the main plot and weaves in flashbacks, outlining the complicity and interest of the many players. It schools us in broad strokes about the Indo-American relations exacerbated in the wake of the Pokhran nuclear tests. Elsewhere, nugget-shaped histories of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan and backstories of a detained militant in a Jammu jail, are perfunctorily dispensed with. Then there are these punctuations of archival footage. The problem is Sinha is content with viewing this mixed-media style-‘style’, though, seems a stretch given how the bland the show is-as adequate unto itself. It didn’t strike him whether these insertions would work. Instead, facile inclusions like the reactions of the passengers’ anxious families stick to familiar beats.