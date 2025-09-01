Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

Chinnaswamy Stampede: As part of the foundation's long-term objectives, RCB said that it will collaborate closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to develop stronger crowd control protocols that will prevent such incidents in the future.

RCB fans gathered at Bengalurus Chinnaswamy Stadium
Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under 'RCB Cares' Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, released a detailed plan for their new project, "RCB Cares," in the wake of the horrific stampede that killed 11 people at the team's IPL trophy celebrations earlier this year.

RCB declared that it will work closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to create more robust crowd control procedures that will stop such situations in the future as part of the foundation's long-term goals.

Collaboration With State Authorities To Improve Crowd Safety

The franchise had previously promised to compensate each of the tragedy's impacted families with Rs 25 lakh. "RCB Cares" is a platform that aims to "support, empower, and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action," according to RCB, which elaborated on that promise.

The newly launched initiative has laid out a six-point action plan aimed at prioritising fan welfare, though its implementation remains pending until the necessary approvals are secured from government authorities.

Six-Point Action Plan For Fan Welfare

At the core of the agenda is a commitment to “provide support that goes beyond financial aid.” The franchise also plans to “work closely with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to design better crowd management protocols,” ensuring that such incidents never recur.

To strengthen preventive measures, RCB has proposed introducing a “fan-safety audit framework” and conducting annual training for on-ground staff focused on crowd management and emergency response.

The plan further outlines efforts to “empower communities with real opportunities” and “invest in independent research on crowd safety.” In addition, the franchise aims to “elevate fan memory into something permanent” and “create in-stadia jobs and nurture local talent.”

"RCB Cares" is a long-term dedication to fan welfare and community involvement, according to RCB.

The move follows a dismal investigation into the stampede that occurred inside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium in June during the team's IPL victory celebrations, which sadly claimed the lives of eleven people.

According to the inquiry, RCB used social media to invite a large number of people without getting the necessary event authorisation. Authorities came to the conclusion that a deadly breakdown in crowd control occurred because local police were ill-prepared and severely understaffed because to the large turnout, which reached the millions.

Tags

