Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I: BAN Win Toss And Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against Netherlands taking place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday, September 1. Banglades come into the match on the back of a 8-wicket win in the 1st T20I against Netherlands.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I Playing XIs
Bangladesh Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands Playing XI: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Sikander Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands T20I Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher, Cedric de Lange
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I Streaming Details
When is the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I?
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I will be played on Monday, September 1. The match will start at 5:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I?
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the BAN vs NED T20I series on any TV channel in India.